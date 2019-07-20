SALTON CITY — Una mujer de 47 años de edad fue arrestada este viernes 19 de julio en el retén de la Carretera 86 por presuntamente haber sido sorprendida con droga, indican registros del Departamento del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial.
La sospechosa fue identificada como Guillermina Fernández Chávez, cuya ciudad de residencia no fue revelada.
La mujer quedó bajo custodia de la DEA a las 11:50 de la mañana.
Fernández Chávez fue internada en la Cárcel del Condado sin derecho a fianza bajo sospecha de posesión de metanfetamina para su venta y transporte o venta de metanfetamina.
