BRAWLEY — Una mujer de 28 años de edad y originaria de Albuquerque, Nuevo México, fue arrestada por la policía de esta ciudad alrededor de las 6 de la tarde del sábado en la cuadra marcada con los números 1300 de la calle C por presuntamente haber dejado un animal desatendido en un vehículo.
Según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado, la sospechosa fue identificada como Stephanie Sedillo.
La detenida fue ingresada en la cárcel del condado y retenida bajo fianza de 500 dólares en relación con el incidente.
