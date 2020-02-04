IMPERIAL — Una mujer residente de esta ciudad fue detenida la madrugada de este lunes 3 de febrero por presuntamente haber tenido relación con un caso de agresión con arma mortal.
La sospechosa fue identificada como Sara Garrie, de 35 años de edad.
La mujer fue detenida a las 3:50 de la mañana de este lunes en la cuadra marcada con los números 1500 de la Calle Ford Drive.
De acuerdo a registros del Alguacil, Garrie fue internada en la Cárcel del Condado con una fianza de 50 mil dólares por resistirse al arresto y violación a sus términos de libertad condicional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.