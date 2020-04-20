EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue arrestada la noche del sábado 18 de abril por presuntamente haber agredido a otra persona.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue denunciado a las 10:11 de la noche en el 909 de Calle Sexta.
Un varón llamó a las autoridades para denunciar el hecho.
Al parecer, la mujer dejó el lugar y fue localizada posteriormente cerca de la Secundaria Kennedy.
La sospechosa, quien fue identificada como Anna Pulido, de 39 años, fue arrestada e internada en la Cárcel del Condado por violaciones al Código Penal.
