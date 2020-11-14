EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue detenida y citada a comparecer ante las autoridades por presuntas violaciones al Código Vehicular de California.
El incidente se registró este viernes 13 de noviembre a la 11 de la noche en la cuadra 500 de la Calle Aurora.
La mujer fue identificada como Amalia Cornejo Huerta, de 24 años de edad.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, la conductora fue sorprendida al manejar en estado inconveniente.
Cornejo Huerta fue citada a comparecer ante las autoridades en futuras fechas.
El vehículo que conducía la detenida fue remolcado del lugar.
