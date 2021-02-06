EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue detenida luego de presuntamente haber sido sorprendida mientras intentaba encender un automóvil ajeno.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue reportado a las autoridades a las 8:43 de la mañana en el 1523 de Calle Main, donde se ubica el negocio Loan Depot.
La mujer había intentado encender una camioneta Hyundai, color negra.
Un minuto más tarde, la sospechosa fue vista dirigirse al restaurante Little Caesars.
La mujer, quien posteriormente fue identificada como Elizabeth Gallegos, de 37 años, fue vista con ropa negra y equipaje.
Las autoridades detuvieron a la sospechosa en la esquina de Avenida Imperial y Avenida Orange.
Gallegos fue citada a comparecer en fechas próximas por hurto menor e intento de cometer un delito.
