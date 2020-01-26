EL CENTRO — Una mujer quien presuntamente agredió a otra persona y aparentemente le causó lesiones fue arrestada por elementos de la policía local la mañana de este sábado 25 de enero.
El incidente se registró en el 790 de Avenida El Centro.
Una persona denunció que una mujer se encontraba gritando y pidiendo auxilio de la policía desde el interior de una camioneta color rojo.
De acuerdo a la parte quejosa, la mujer se encontraba arrojando diversos artículos de una camioneta Mitsubishi, color rojo, quien además actuaba de forma agresiva.
La detenida fue identificada como Yessica Bañuelos, de 18 años de edad.
