BRAWLEY — Una mujer de 34 años de edad y residente de esta ciudad fue arrestada la tarde del pasado viernes 22 de noviembre por cargos de robo criminal, indican registros del Alguacil del Condado.
La sospechosa fue identificada como Sarah Barra, quien fue detenida a las 2:48 de la tarde en su residencia ubicada en la cuadra marcada con los números 200 de la Calle I por elementos de la policía local.
La mujer fue ingresada en la Cárcel del Condado con una fianza de 25 mil dólares bajo sospecha de robo.
