CALEXICO — Una mujer de 38 años fue arrestada la noche del jueves 27 de febrero en Garita Oeste por un presunto delito grave de robo, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
La sospechosa fue identificada como Jessica M. Carrión, cuya ciudad de residencia no fue revelada.
La mujer fue detenida a las 8:30 de la noche por agentes de la Fuerza de Tarea Narcótica del Condado Imperial e ingresada en la cárcel del condado con una fianza de 50 mil dólares bajo sospecha de robo.
