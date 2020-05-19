EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue arrestada la tarde del domingo 17 de mayo por presuntamente haber agredido a un varón.
La sospechosa fue identificada como Jessica Bañuelos, de 18 años.
El incidente fue reportado a la 1:11 de la tarde en Calle Sexta y Avenida Olive.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos la pareja circulaba en una Mitsubishi Highlander.
Un varón fue visto con camisa blanca y pantalón corto color café claro corriendo hacia Calle Main.
Una persona permaneció en el vehículo sangrando de la cabeza.
Minutos después llegaron al sitio paramédicos de las ambulancias AMR para atender a la herida.
El varón, identificado como David González, reportó su vehículo.
El varón reportó tener marcas de mordidas en los brazos.
El vehículo fue remolcado por grúa.
Bañuelos fue arrestada e ingresada en la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
