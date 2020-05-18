MEXICALI — Varios jóvenes fueron detenidos la tarde de este domingo 17 de mayo en el Poblado Las Abejas del Valle de Mexicali por presuntamente haber participado en carreras clandestinas.
De acuerdo a la Policía Municipal, el incidente ocurrió a las 7 de la tarde luego de que una persona denunciara el evento.
Oficiales de la corporación acudieron al lugar, donde hallaron a varias personas y vehículos.
Las autoridades incautaron cuatro vehículos Jeep Cherokee por violaciones a los reglamentos de de tránsito.
Además, fueron impuestas cuatro infracciones.
Un total de seis individuos fueron detenidos y trasladados a la Delegación González Ortega.
