EL CENTRO — Un hombre de 35 años de Brawley fue arrestado mientras era ingresado en la cárcel del condado el jueves por presuntamente agredir a un oficial de custodia, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Louis A. Carrillo, quien fue detenido a las 10:13 de la mañana en la cárcel por personal del lugar e ingresado bajo sospecha de asalto a un oficial de custodia.
