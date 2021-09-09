MEXICALI — Un hombre quien ha sido acusado por agredir a un agente de la Policía Municipal, fue detenido por elementos de la Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE), por lesiones calificadas y ultrajes.
En la carpeta de investigación se estableció que el 5 de octubre de 2019, Luis Daniel “N”, de 33 años, circulaba a exceso de velocidad un vehículo de modelo reciente por la calzada Cetys y calle Novena.
Por ello, elementos de la DSPM le solicitaron detener la marcha de la unidad.
Al momento que le fue solicitada la licencia de conducir, el detenido mostró una actitud agresiva.
Luego, bajó del automóvil y sorprendió al policía municipal a quien presuntamente empujó y golpeó con el puño.
Ante ese hecho violento, fue necesario que los elementos policiacos utilizaran la fuerza para someterlo y detenerlo.
