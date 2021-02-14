EL CENTRO — Un individuo que era buscado por contar con una orden de aprehensión relacionada con una agresión con lesiones graves fue arrestado al mediodía del viernes 12 de febrero.
El incidente se registró en el 1850 de Avenida Lincoln poniente.
El detenido fue identificado como Hector Rodriguz, quien fue fichado en la Cárcel del Condado.
Elementos de la policía local acudieron al sitio para ejecutar la orden de aprehensión, donde localizaron a la madre del sospechoso.
Tras confirmar la orden de arresto, el individuo fue detenido.
