EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la noche de este sábado por presuntamente haber robado pan y otros artículos de una tienda.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 9:30 de la noche en un lugar no revelado.
El individuo fue acusado por la parte denunciante por robar pan y otros artículos.
El sospechoso fue denunciado por huir con rumbo al poniente sobre Calle Main.
El sospechoso llevaba gorra gris y vestía ropa oscura, presuntamente había robad comida y bebida.
Luego, el sospechoso volvió al lugar.
Alrededor de las 11 de la noche fue visto cerca de una bomba despachadora de gasolina.
Posteriormente, el sospechoso fue visto corriendo por Calle Fairfield, cerca de Main.
Las autoridades lograron detener al sospechoso, quien fue identificado plenamente tras la detención.
El sospechoso fue identificado como James Jacob, 23 años, quien fue internado en la cárcel del condado por robo.
