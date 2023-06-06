CALEXICO — Agentes de la Policía de esta ciudad arrestaron a un presunto traficante de drogas.
En fechas recientes, la corporación indicó que la detención se dio tras una inspección de tránsito de rutina.
El conductor fue encontrado en posesión de presuntos narcóticos después de que el agente canino Dex alertara sobre la presencia de droga en un vehículo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.