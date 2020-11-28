CALEXICO — Debido a una disputa entre vecinos, un individuo fue arrestado por presuntamente haber incendiado la residencia de su rival.
El incidente fue reportado por el Departamento de Policía de Calexico este jueves.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, el sospechoso fue captado por las cámaras de vigilancia cuando salía del lugar de los hechos.
La identidad del detenido no fue revelada de inmediato.
De acuerdo a imágenes compartidas por la corporación, el incendio acabó con el domicilio afectado.
El incidente ocurrió en una residencia situada sobre la cuadra 900 de la Calle Moreno.
