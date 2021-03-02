EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien era buscado por la policía de Brawley fue detenido en El Centro por elementos de la policía local la noche del domingo 28 de febrero.
El arresto se registró a las 9 de la noche en la esquina de Calle Fairfield y Avenida Olive.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Robert Montenegro, de 41 años de edad.
El detenido era buscado por causar un accidente y escapar del lugar de los hechos.
Las autoridades remolcaron a través del servicio de grúas un Ford Escape, color blanco, en el que circulaba el sospechoso.
Montenegro quedó a disposición de la policía de Brawley.
