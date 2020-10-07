EL CENTRO — Un oficial del Departamento de Policía de El Centro realizó el viernes por la tarde una investigación sobre un hombre de 28 años en la tienda 7-Eleven de Avenida Adams, según registros radiales del condado.
Tras la investigación, los oficiales de la policía ejecutaron una orden de libertad condicional en la residencia del hombre.
Los oficiales registraron la casa y descubrieron una gran cantidad de municiones, indicaron los registros de la policía local.
También se descubrieron dos rifles AR-15 y una libra y media de metanfetamina, informó la corporación.
