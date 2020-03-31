EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien era buscado por la Policía de Brawley fue arrestado en esta ciudad.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el arresto ocurrió a la 1:34 de la tarde de este lunes 30 de marzo en el 1411 de la Calle 17 norte.
El detenido, identificado como Austin Urías, de 20 años de edad, fue arrestado a petición de la policía de Brawley.
