Detienen a varón con fianza de medio millón de dólares

EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien contaba con una orden de arresto criminal por la cual se le impuso una fianza de medio millón de dólares fue arrestado la tarde de este jueves.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el arresto ocurrió a als 2:47 de la tarde en el 1745 al sur de Avenida Imperial, en la farmacia CVS.
El detenido fue identificado como Alfonso Valdez, de 35 años de edad.
Tras confirmar la orden de arresto, la policía contactó al Alguacil para determinar su traslado a la Cárcel del Condado.
Las autoridades del Condado aceptaron el ingreso del detenido.
Valdez cuenta con una orden de arresto emitida por el Juez del Tribunal Superior, Christopher Plourd, por homicidio vehicular agravado bajo intoxicación y conducir bajo la influencia.
