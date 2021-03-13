EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la mañana de este viernes 12 de febrero por haber sido presuntamente sorprendido en posesión de municiones.
El incidente ocurrió a las 8:40 de la mañana cuando una persona denunció a un individuo alto, con lentes para sol, camisa azul o negra y cabeza rasurada que parecía llevar armas.
Las autoridades descubrieron que se trataba de pistolas de postas.
Sin embargo, la policia halló cuatro municiones calibre .380 en el asiento del piloto del vehículo en el que iba el sospechoso.
Joel Garza, de 41 años de edad, fue arrestado y encarcelado por divulgar el domicilio de un albergue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.