EL CENTRO — Agentes de la policía de El Centro arrestaron la mañana del lunes a un individuo quien contaba con una orden de aprehensión.
El incidente ocurrió a las 10:31 de la mañana de este 30 de enero en el 460 de Calle State poniente.
En el lugar, los oficiales localizaron a varios individuos, de los cuales destacó Francisco García, de 31 años de edad.
El detenido fue trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial por contar con una orden de arresto por posesión de una sustancia ilícita.
