EL CENTRO — Un varón fue arrestado la mañana de este lunes primero de mayo cerca del banco Wells Fargo por contar con una par de órdenes de aprehensión.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 9:23 de la mañana en la cuadra marcada con los números 1200 de Calle Main poniente.
El detenido fue identificado como Zachary Urías, de 25 años de edad, quien fue arrestado e ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial por contar con dos órdenes de aprehensión.
