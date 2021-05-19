EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la tarde del lunes por contar con una orden de aprehensión.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el arresto se registró a las 5:10 de la tarde en Fairfield y Avenida Ross.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Michael Madueño, de 28 años de edad.
El detenido habían sido arrestado por delitos relacionados con la droga y el Código Penal.
El detenido fue enviado a la Cárcel del Condado por la orden de arresto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.