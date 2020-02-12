EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien contaba con una orden de arresto fue detenido la mañana del lunes 10 de febrero en Calle Quinta y Avenida Park.
El sospechoso fue identificado como José Esquivel, de 37 años de edad.
Luego de confirmar la orden de arresto, los oficiales de la policía trasladaron al detenido a la Cárcel del Condado.
