EL CENTRO —Un joven fue detenido por elementos de la policía de esta ciudad la noche del sábado 5 de octubre por contar con dos órdenes de aprehensión, indican registros policiacos.
De acuerdo al reporte, el incidente ocurrió a las 9 de la noche en un sitio no revelado.
En la escena, las autoridades hallaron a cuatro individuos en una casa de campaña.
Entre éstos se encontraba Adam Joseph Matza, de 21 años de edad.
El joven contaba con un par de órdenes de aprehensión por violaciones al Código Penal, por las cuales tenía una fianza de 30 mil dólares.
Matza fue trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado.
