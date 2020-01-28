BRAWLEY — Un individuo quien presuntamente cometió un acto lascivo con un menor que no supera los 14 años de edad fue arrestado la tarde del pasado sábado 25 de enero.
De acuerdo a registros del Alguacil del Condado, el sospechoso ha sido identificado como Adán Martínez, de 35 años de edad y quien reside en esta misma ciudad.
El sospechoso fue arrestado a las 2 de la tarde cerca de las Calles Novena y D.
Al detenido se le impuso una fianza de 100 mil dólares al momento de ser ingresado a la Cárcel del Condado.
