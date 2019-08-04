WINTERHAVEN — Un hombre de 21 años de edad fue arrestado el viernes 2 de agosto por delitos relacionados con drogas, según registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
Luis Flores Macías fue arrestado a las 2:19 de la tarde en el puerto de entrada de Andrade por importación ilegal de una sustancia controlada.
A Flores Macías se le impuso una fianza de 100 mil dólares.
Con información de Michael Maresh/Imperial Valley Press
