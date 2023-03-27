EL CENTRO — Un individuo foráneo fue arrestado la mañana del viernes 24 de marzo por presuntamente haber sustraído varios artículos de una tienda de electrónicos.
El incidente ocurrió a las 11:39 de la mañana del pasado viernes en la tienda Cricket ubicada en 1643 al sur de Calle Cuarta.
Registros policiacos indican que una persona denuncia al sospechoso por presuntamente haber robado una tableta y un teléfono celular.
Las autoridades localizaron el sospechoso en la tienda Family Dollar.
Según los registros, el sospechoso presuntamente devolvió un teléfono antes de ser detenido.
El presunto ladrón fue identificado como Raúl García, de 36 años de edad, quien fue ingresado en la cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
