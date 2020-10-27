EL CENTRO — Un individuo que presuntamente agredió a clientes de la tienda Vons de Avenida Imperial fue arrestado a punta de pistola.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió minutos después de las 5 de la tarde del sábado 24 de octubre.
Las autoridades recibieron un reporte sobre un individuo vestido con camisa café y pantalones del mismo color, quien mostraba agresividad contra los clientes en la entrada del lugar.
De acuerdo al reporte, el sospechoso llevaba un palo.
Al llegar al sitio, la policía detuvo al sospechoso, a quien le apuntaron con un arma de fuego.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Michael Cupp, de 41 años de edad.
