EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado y encarcelado luego de presuntamente haber agredido a una mujer en un restaurante situado al sur de la ciudad.
El incidente fue reportado a las 4:37 de la tarde de este 30 de agosto en el restaurante Panda Express, ubicado el sur de Calle Cuarta.
Según el reporte, el sospechoso fue denunciado por presuntamente haber jalado del cabello a la conductora de un vehículo color gris, de cuatro puertas.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el sospechoso fue identificado como Ángel Anthony Álvarez, de 28 años de edad.
La parte denunciante reportó que el incidente se registró mientras se encontraban esperando para llevar alimentos del lugar.
Las autoridades acudieron al lugar donde detuvieron al sospechoso, quien posteriormente se hirió a sí mismo con el puño mientras se encontraba en la cárcel.
Álvarez fue arrestado e internado en la cárcel del Condado por agresión.
