EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado por presuntamente haber agredido a un adulto mayor.
Según establecen registros policiacos, el incidente fue denunciado a las 9:39 de la mañana de este viernes 6 de agosto en un domicilio situado sobre la cuadra 1400 de Avenida Wooward.
La parte denunciante dijo que el presunto agresor era su hermano, identificado como Arnold Anthony Armstrong Jr, de 45 años de edad.
El sospechoso fue trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.