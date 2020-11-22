MEXICALI — Un individuo fue arrestado la tarde de este sábado por presuntamente haber causado un incendio en una residencia que registró daños totales.
El incidente fue reportado a las 4:18 de la tarde de este 21 de noviembre en Calzada Robledo Industrial y Calzada del Oro de la Colonia El Roble.
El detenido fue identificado como Jesús "N", de 52 años de edad.
El incidente fue denunciado por el hermano del ahora detenido, quien dijo que el sospechoso presuntamente le prendió fuego al domicilio de manera intencional, el cual se quemó en su totalidad.
De acuerdo al reporte policiaco, los bomberos no pudieron controlar el fuego.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.