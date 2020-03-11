BRAWLEY — Un joven de apenas 19 años de edad y originario de esta ciudad fue arrestado el pasado lunes por diversos delitos, indican registros del Alguacil del Condado.
El detenido fue identificado como Francisco Espinoza, quien fue asegurado a las 10:47 de la noche por elementos de la policía local.
Al sospechoso se le impuso una fianza de 10 mil dólares al ser ingresado en la cárcel por presunto robo, conspiración para cometer un delito, ser un menor en posesión de alcohol y recibir propiedad robada bajo conocimiento.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.