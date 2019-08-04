CALEXICO — Un hombre de 55 años fue arrestado el miércoles 31 de julio por presuntamente usar información falsa para ingresar a los Estados Unidos.
Efrén Cárdenas Camacho fue arrestado a las 11:45 de la noche para hacerse pasar por otra persona al intentar ingresar por el puerto de entrada oeste, según muestran los registros de la oficina del alguacil del condado.
