WINTERHAVEN — Un hombre de 24 años fue arrestado el viernes por presunto contrabando de drogas, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El detenido fue identificado como Yonathan Ulloa, cuya ciudad de residencia no revelada.
El sospechoso fue arrestado a las 4:10 de la tarde por agentes especializados en Investigaciones de Seguridad Nacional.
Ulloa fue fichado en la cárcel del condado sin derecho a fianza bajo sospecha de importación ilegal de una sustancia controlada.
