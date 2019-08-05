BRAWLEY — Un varón de 25 años de edad fue arrestado la mañana del sábado 3 de agosto en la cuadra marcada con los números 600 de la Avenida Western por presunto intento de homicidio.
De acuerdo a registros del Alguacil del Condado, el sospechoso fue identificado como Robert Zendejas, quien fue internado en la Cárcel del Condado por agresión con arma mortal, privación ilegal de la libertad, causar heridas a un cónyuge y destruir o dañar un aparato electrónico, indican los reportes policiacos.
El arresto se registró a las 9:20 de la mañana.
Al detenido se le impuso una fianza de 50 mil dólares.
