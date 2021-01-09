EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado la tarde del jueves luego de presuntamente haber ingresado a un domicilio sin consentimiento de los moradores.
El incidente ocurrió a las 2:17 de la tarde en una vivienda ubicada sobre la Calle Ocotillo Drive.
Una persona denunció a las autoridades que la alarma de movimiento se había activada, por lo cual elementos de la policía acudieron al sitio.
Al llegar, los oficiales hallaron la puerta frontal abierta.
Los agentes hallaron en Avenida Imperial y Calle Ocotillo a quien fue identificado como Rodrigo Ruiz, de 28 años de edad.
El detenido fue trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado por invasión de propiedad.
