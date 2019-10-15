BRAWLEY — Un hombre de 34 años fue arrestado a las 6:30 de la tarde del sábado 12 de octubre en un lugar no revelado por la policía de Brawley por hacer amenazas criminales, según los registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Luis A. Murga, quien fue ingresado en la cárcel del condado por blandir un arma distinta a un arma de fuego, un delito menor y fue retenido bajo fianza de 25 mil dólares, según los registros de arresto.
