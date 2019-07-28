CALEXICO — Un individuo fue arrestado la noche del viernes en la Garita Oriente por presunto tráfico de drogas.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Raúl Vallarta Figueroa, de 44 años de edad, indican registros del Alguacil del Condado.
El individuo fue arrestado por elementos federales a las 10 de la noche e internado en la Cárcel del Condado sin derecho a fianza bajo sospecha de importación ilegal de una sustancia controlada.
