EL CENTRO — Un hombre de 23 años fue arrestado a las 5:45 de la tarde del sábado 28 de septiembre por presuntamente conducir en estado de ebriedad y huir de la policía.
El incidente ocurrió en la cuadra marcada con los números 400 de Calle Quinta sur, indican registros de llamadas de la policía de El Centro.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Julián López, quien también fue encarcelado por contar con una orden de arresto por un delito menor y retenido bajo fianza de 25 mil dólares, según los registros de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
