EL CENTRO — Un hombre de El Centro de 31 años de edad fue arrestado por acoso por la policía de El Centro.
La detención ocurrió a las 9 de la noche del lunes 2 de septiembre en la cuadra marcada con los números 1900 de la Calle Combs Way, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El detenido fue identificado como José A. Lara.
El sospechoso también fue ingresado en la cárcel del condado por presunto robo y obstrucción a un oficial de policía.
Al detenido se le impuso una fianza de 75 mil dólares, según los registros de arresto.
