BRAWLEY — Un individuo fue arrestado este viernes 16 de agosto en un centro de reingreso residencial en esta ciudad por presuntamente cometer un delito, indican registros del Departamento del Alguacil.
El detenido fue identificado como Ricardo Flores, de 36 años de edad, cuya ciudad de residencia no fue revelada.
El sospechoso fue detenido a las 2 de la tarde por personal de la Cárcel del Condado e ingresado al mismo lugar sin derecho a fianza por presunta interferencia en el comercio por amenaza o violencia.
Sobre lo acontecido no fueron dados a conocer mayores detalles.
