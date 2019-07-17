IMPERIAL — Un varón de 40 años de edad fue arrestado la mañana del martes 16 de julio por presunto tráfico de personas, indican registros del Alguacil del Condado.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Heberto Bernal, cuya ciudad de residencia no fue dada a conocer.
El individuo quedó bajo custodia policiaca a las 11 de la mañana en un domicilio situado sobre la Calle Mazatlán Drive por elementos federales especializados en Investigaciones de Seguridad Nacional.
Bernal fue ingresado a la Cárcel del Condado sin derecho a fianza por presuntamente haber trasladado inmigrantes indocumentados a los Estados Unidos.
