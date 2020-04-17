EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado al madrugada de este viernes 17 de abril por presuntamente haber causado un disturbio doméstico.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el detenido fue identificado como Joshua Ponce, de 26 años de edad.
El incidente fue reportado a la 1:48 de la madrugada en el 670 de Avenida Olive poniente.
La parte quejosa dijo a las autoridades que el individuo la había empujado, por lo que se precipitó al suelo.
Las autoridades acudieron al sitio para interrogar a los involucrados en el incidente, quienes fueron localizados en la esquina de Calle Séptima y Avenida Olive.
Los agentes arrestaron a Ponce, quien fue enviado a la Cárcel del Condado.
