EL CENTRO — Un hombre de El Centro de 42 años fue arrestado la noche del viernes por una acusación de violencia doméstica, según los registros de arresto de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Víctor Carrera, quien fue detenido a las 11:18 de la noche en un departamento ubicado al poniente de Avenida Holt por agentes de la policía de El Centro.
El detenido fue registrado en la cárcel del condado con una fianza de 50 mil dólares bajo sospecha de agresión a un cónyuge o co-habitante.
