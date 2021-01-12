EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue arrestado por agentes de la policia local luego de presuntamente haber agredido a otra persona mientras se encontraban en la tienda Walmart.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió este lunes 11 de enero a las 2:24 de la tarde en la tienda ubicada en el 2150 de Avenida Waterman.
Las autoridades detuvieron a quien fue identificado como David Enrique Favela, de 32 años de edad.
La parte denunciante dijo haber sido golpeado en el pecho por el individuo, quien luego se dirigió a la tienda Costco y terminó en la parte de desembarque de la tienda Ross.
Favela fue arrestado por la agresión y contar con una orden de presentación ante la autoridad judicial, por lo cual fue entregado al Alguacil del Condado.
