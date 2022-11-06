EL CENTRO — El conductor de un vehículo fue detenido por la Patrulla Fronteriza por presuntamente manejar intoxicado.
El incidente ocurrió minutos después de las 12 de la medianoche de este domingo 6 de noviembre en la esquina de Calle Quinta y Avenida Euclid.
Las autoridades locales recibieron un reporte sobre un agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza que había detenido a un conductor en aparente estado de intoxicación.
El conductor fue identificado como Jonathan Mendez, de 27 años de edad.
La policía detuvo al sospechoso, quien fue trasladado a la Cárcel del Condado de Imperial por manejar intoxicado y con un grado de alcohol en la sangre superior al límite establecido por la ley.
Un Toyota Corolla, color gris, modelo 2016, fue remolcado por un servicio de grúas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.