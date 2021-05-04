EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien contaba con una orden de aprehensión en Arizona fue arrestado por agentes de la policía local la tarde de este lunes 3 de mayo.
Según indican reportes policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 12:34 de mediodía en la esquina de La Brucherie y Calle Main.
En el lugar fue reportada una persona quien aparentemente actuaba de forma errática e intentaba abrir las puertas de los vehículos.
Al llegar al sitio, las autoridades localizaron a tres personas.
Los oficiales detuvieron a quien fue identificado como Jesús Villa, de 22 años de edad y oriundo de Yuma.
Las autoridades locales confirmaron que el detenido contaba con una orden de aprehensión por tomar un vehículo ajeno sin consentimiento del propietario.
Además, la policía local emitió un citatorio contra el detenido por llevar una daga oculta.
El sospechoso fue ingresado en la Cárcel del Condado.
